Cedric Mullins Injury: Resumes on-field work

Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Mullins is "doing better" in his recovery from back tightness and will take part in an on-field workout Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mullins last played Tuesday before succumbing to the back injury, but the veteran outfielder looks to be making good progress and is being viewed as day-to-day. Assuming he's able to move past the back issue and play in at least a few more games before the end of the Grapefruit League slate, Mullins should be in good position to begin the season in the strong side of a platoon in center field.