Cedric Mullins Injury: Scratched with lower-back tightness
Mullins was scratched from Wednesday's lineup versus Team Netherlands due to lower-back tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Consider Mullins -- who is 3-for-10 with one home run and a 2:1 BB:K this spring -- day-to-day for the time being. Jacob Melton entered the Rays' lineup in center field in Mullins' place.
