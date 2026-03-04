Cedric Mullins headshot

Cedric Mullins Injury: Scratched with lower-back tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Mullins was scratched from Wednesday's lineup versus Team Netherlands due to lower-back tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Consider Mullins -- who is 3-for-10 with one home run and a 2:1 BB:K this spring -- day-to-day for the time being. Jacob Melton entered the Rays' lineup in center field in Mullins' place.

Cedric Mullins
Tampa Bay Rays

