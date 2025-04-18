Cedric Mullins News: Belts solo shot against Cincinnati

Mullins went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Reds.

Mullins opened the scoring in the second inning, when he took a 91 mph fastball from Andrew Abbott deep to right field for a 345-foot solo home run. It was Mullins' fifth home run of the year, and his 18 RBI is tied with Tyler Soderstrom and Spencer Torkelson for second-most in the American League behind Aaron Judge (22).