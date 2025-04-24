Cedric Mullins News: Brings in go-ahead run
Mullins went 1-for-4 with one stolen base and an RBI in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Nationals.
Mullins knocked in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, when his single off MacKenzie Gore brought Ryan O'Hearn home. Mullins is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak, going 7-for-23 with four walks, two stolen bases, four runs scored, two home runs and three RBI over that span.
