Cedric Mullins

Cedric Mullins News: Brings in go-ahead run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 8:46pm

Mullins went 1-for-4 with one stolen base and an RBI in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Nationals.

Mullins knocked in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, when his single off MacKenzie Gore brought Ryan O'Hearn home. Mullins is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak, going 7-for-23 with four walks, two stolen bases, four runs scored, two home runs and three RBI over that span.

Cedric Mullins
Baltimore Orioles
