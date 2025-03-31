Cedric Mullins News: Drives in four runs
Mullins went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI in Monday's win over the Red Sox.
Mullins played a key part in each of Baltimore's two four-run innings; he doubled in a pair of runs in the first inning and brought home two more with a single in the eighth. Mullins has been on fire to start the 2025 campaign, going 7-for-18 (.350) with 10 RBI and three extra-base hits through five games. Last year, it took him 11 games to collect seven hits and 15 games to reach 10 RBI.
