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Cedric Mullins News: Heading to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Mullins is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With a lowly .415 OPS on the season, Mullins ranks last among baseball's 179 qualified hitters. While Mullins continues to struggle at the plate, the Rays will likely shield him from lefties such as Eric Lauer, who will start Monday's game for the Blue Jays. And unless Mullins shows some signs of life in his future starts, it may not be long until the Rays pull the plug on him as a regular part of the lineup against right-handed pitching.

Cedric Mullins
Tampa Bay Rays
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