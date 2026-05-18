Cedric Mullins News: Heading to bench Monday
Mullins is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays will hold the left-handed-hitting Mullins out of the lineup for the series opener and instead turn to Jonny DeLuca in center field while southpaw Trevor Rogers takes the hill for the Orioles. Mullins started in each of the last seven games and begun to show some life at the plate after a dismal start to the season. He recorded eight hits -- including a home run -- and stole three bases while posting a 3:4 BB:K during that seven-game stretch.
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