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Cedric Mullins News: Hits big fly Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Mullins went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Monday's 6-4 win over the Cubs.

Mullins tied the game at two with his first homer of the season Monday in the second inning as part of a three-run frame. It's a step in the right direction for the 31-year-old, who has struggled otherwise to start the season. Even after his home run, he is slashing just .132/.150/.237 on the season; however, he avoided a strikeout for the first time in eight games.

Cedric Mullins
Tampa Bay Rays
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