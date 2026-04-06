Cedric Mullins News: Hits big fly Monday
Mullins went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Monday's 6-4 win over the Cubs.
Mullins tied the game at two with his first homer of the season Monday in the second inning as part of a three-run frame. It's a step in the right direction for the 31-year-old, who has struggled otherwise to start the season. Even after his home run, he is slashing just .132/.150/.237 on the season; however, he avoided a strikeout for the first time in eight games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Mullins See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings17 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30024 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Mullins See More