Cedric Mullins headshot

Cedric Mullins News: Hits extra-innings homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Mullins went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBI in Saturday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Pirates.

Mullins singled home Jonny DeLuca in the fifth inning and later delivered the eventual game-winning homer with a two-run shot to break a 6-6 tie in the top of the 13th. It was Mullins' second homer of the season. The veteran has had a rough go of things at the plate in his first season with the Rays, slashing .149/.205/.284 with just four extra-base hits, eight RBI, seven runs scored, three stolen bases and a 3:16 BB:K across 75 plate appearances.

Cedric Mullins
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Mullins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Mullins See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago