Cedric Mullins News: Hits extra-innings homer in win
Mullins went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBI in Saturday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Pirates.
Mullins singled home Jonny DeLuca in the fifth inning and later delivered the eventual game-winning homer with a two-run shot to break a 6-6 tie in the top of the 13th. It was Mullins' second homer of the season. The veteran has had a rough go of things at the plate in his first season with the Rays, slashing .149/.205/.284 with just four extra-base hits, eight RBI, seven runs scored, three stolen bases and a 3:16 BB:K across 75 plate appearances.
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