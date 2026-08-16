Cedric Mullins News: Idle against southpaw
Mullins is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
The Rays will keep Mullins and fellow left-handed hitters Liam Hicks, Richie Palacios and Victor Mesa (hamstring) on the bench while southpaw Trevor Rogers toes the rubber for the Orioles. Jonny DeLuca will cover center field and bat sixth.
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