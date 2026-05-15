Cedric Mullins News: Logs four hits vs. Miami
Mullins went 4-for-4 with three singles, one steal, a solo home run and two additional runs scored during the Rays' 7-2 win over the Marlins on Friday.
Mullins utilized the bunt to get on base in each of his first two at-bats before smacking his third home run of the season (and first since April 18) in the sixth frame. He also logged his ninth steal of the season, which is eighth-most in the American League and second on the Rays behind Chandler Simpson (14). Over his last seven games, Mullins has gone 9-for-24 (.375) with three steals, one home run, five RBI and five runs scored.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Mullins See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target20 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target27 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1530 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Mullins See More