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Cedric Mullins News: Picks up steal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Mullins went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and one RBI in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Red Sox.

Mullins made a rare start in center field versus a left-handed pitcher (Jake Bennett), but that isn't likely to be the norm moving forward. This was the third lefty the Rays had faced in four days, so Mullins' inclusion in the lineup was likely just to get him some playing time. He was able to swipe a bag for the first time in three tries this month, and he's hitting 4-for-17 (.235) over six games in May. That's not a great mark, but it's better than his .143 average for the season. Mullins has added a .430 OPS, seven steals on 10 attempts, two home runs, 10 RBI, nine runs scored, two doubles and a triple over 123 plate appearances. Barring a sustained run of good hitting, Mullins is trending toward a part-time role.

Cedric Mullins
Tampa Bay Rays
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