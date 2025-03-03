Cedric Mullins News: Quiet start in Grapefruit League

Mullins went 0-for-3 in Monday's Grapefruit League game against Boston and is now 1-for-13 during spring training.

After spending most of last season batting in the bottom part of the order, it remains unclear if the 30-year-old outfielder will be able to hit in the top part of Baltimore's lineup in 2025. Anthony Santander's exit this past offseason opens up an opportunity for Mullins to settle into a favorable lineup spot, but the Orioles may want to see the latter find a rhythm this spring before granting him that chance. Mullins' playing time was also fairly sporadic a year ago, but he's likely to handle the bulk of the reps in center field and offers enough power and speed to be worthy of drafting in most mixed fantasy leagues.