Cedric Mullins News: Returns to action Monday
Mullins (illness) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Monday's game against the Yankees, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Mullins was unable to play Sunday versus the Tigers due to illness, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go in Monday's series opener. The outfielder has been in the leadoff spot for each of his last eight starts for the Orioles.
