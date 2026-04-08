Cedric Mullins News: Sitting out versus righty
Mullins is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
Right-hander Colin Rea will toe the rubber for the Cubs, but the left-handed-hitting Mullins will nonetheless begin the contest on the bench. Jonny DeLuca will patrol center field and bat eighth in Wednesday's rubber match.
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