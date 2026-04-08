Cedric Mullins headshot

Cedric Mullins News: Sitting out versus righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Mullins is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Right-hander Colin Rea will toe the rubber for the Cubs, but the left-handed-hitting Mullins will nonetheless begin the contest on the bench. Jonny DeLuca will patrol center field and bat eighth in Wednesday's rubber match.

Cedric Mullins
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Mullins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Mullins See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
19 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
26 days ago