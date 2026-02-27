Cedric Mullins News: Swats first spring long ball

Mullins went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's Grapefruit League game against Toronto.

It was the first homer of spring training for Mullins on Friday. The 31-year-old outfielder is trying to bounce back with the Rays in 2026 after fizzling out in 2025 -- Mullins had posted a .927 OPS through April of last year only to close out the campaign with a .690 OPS covering 498 regular-season plate appearances. With Josh Lowe having been dealt to the Angels over the winter, Mullins should open the season as Tampa Bay's primary center fielder.