Cedric Mullins headshot

Cedric Mullins News: Swats first spring long ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Mullins went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's Grapefruit League game against Toronto.

It was the first homer of spring training for Mullins on Friday. The 31-year-old outfielder is trying to bounce back with the Rays in 2026 after fizzling out in 2025 -- Mullins had posted a .927 OPS through April of last year only to close out the campaign with a .690 OPS covering 498 regular-season plate appearances. With Josh Lowe having been dealt to the Angels over the winter, Mullins should open the season as Tampa Bay's primary center fielder.

