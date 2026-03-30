Cedric Mullins News: Taking seat versus lefty
Mullins is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.
Mullins started all three games against the Cardinals but will sit for the first time this season, as the Rays are set to face left-hander Kyle Harrison on Monday. Jonny DeLuca is batting sixth and starting in center field for Tampa Bay. Mullins is 1-for-14 at the plate with two RBI and a 0:2 BB:K to begin the 2026 campaign.
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