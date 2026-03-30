Cedric Mullins headshot

Cedric Mullins News: Taking seat versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Mullins is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Mullins started all three games against the Cardinals but will sit for the first time this season, as the Rays are set to face left-hander Kyle Harrison on Monday. Jonny DeLuca is batting sixth and starting in center field for Tampa Bay. Mullins is 1-for-14 at the plate with two RBI and a 0:2 BB:K to begin the 2026 campaign.

Cedric Mullins
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Mullins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Mullins See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
10 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
17 days ago
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 2026
MLB
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
18 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
24 days ago