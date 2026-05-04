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Cesar Prieto News: Back in big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

The Cardinals recalled Prieto from Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

There's no word yet on what the corresponding roster move will be. Prieto has gotten off to a great start at Memphis this season, slashing .311/.357/.566 with six home runs over 28 contests. Slated to turn 27 on Sunday, Prieto can handle second base, third base and shortstop and will likely operate mainly as a reserve infielder.

Cesar Prieto
St. Louis Cardinals
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