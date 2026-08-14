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Cesar Prieto News: Getting steady reps versus righties

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Prieto will start at third base and bat ninth in Friday's contest versus the Cubs.

It's the fifth start over the last six games against right-handers for Prieto, who picked up his first hit of the season in Wednesday's win over the Phillies. The 27-year-old infielder is just 2-for-34 so far at the major-league level but has been a steady performer at Triple-A Memphis, slashing .307/.373/.517 with 12 homers and a 25:38 BB:K over 71 games there this season.

Cesar Prieto
St. Louis Cardinals
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