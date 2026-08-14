Cesar Prieto News: Likely to be sent down to Triple-A
Prieto is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The move will make room on the active roster for Cardinals prospect Joshua Baez, who will make his major-league debut against the Cubs on Saturday. Prieto was brought up from Triple-A on Aug. 4 but has gone 1-for-11 in five games since his promotion to the big leagues. He's been utilized as a depth piece in the infield but will see regular playing time in the minors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cesar Prieto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cesar Prieto See More