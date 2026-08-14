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Cesar Prieto News: Likely to be sent down to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 2:24am

Prieto is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The move will make room on the active roster for Cardinals prospect Joshua Baez, who will make his major-league debut against the Cubs on Saturday. Prieto was brought up from Triple-A on Aug. 4 but has gone 1-for-11 in five games since his promotion to the big leagues. He's been utilized as a depth piece in the infield but will see regular playing time in the minors.

Cesar Prieto
St. Louis Cardinals
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