Cesar Prieto News: Moved to minors
The Cardinals optioned Prieto to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Prieto has struggled at the plate this spring, going just 2-for-17 over six games in the Grapefruit League. With his quest for an Opening Day roster spot now over, the 26-year-old infielder will aim to get back on track in Memphis, where he slashed .301/.363/.457 in 516 plate appearances last season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cesar Prieto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cesar Prieto See More