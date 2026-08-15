Cesar Prieto headshot

Cesar Prieto News: Relegated to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

The Cardinals optioned Prieto to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Prieto boasts an .890 OPS across 300 plate appearances in the minors this season, but he's gone just 1-for-31 at the plate with the parent club. He'll now return to Memphis to rediscover his swing, clearing room on the active roster for top prospect Joshua Baez.

Cesar Prieto
St. Louis Cardinals
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