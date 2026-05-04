Cesar Salazar headshot

Cesar Salazar News: Back in big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Salazar was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land before Monday's game against the Dodgers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Salazar was promoted a few hours before first pitch after it was announced that Yainer Diaz was scratched with an abdominal injury. Salazar will serve as the backup catcher to Christian Vazquez on Monday.

Cesar Salazar
Houston Astros
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