Cesar Salazar News: Back in big leagues
Salazar was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land before Monday's game against the Dodgers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Salazar was promoted a few hours before first pitch after it was announced that Yainer Diaz was scratched with an abdominal injury. Salazar will serve as the backup catcher to Christian Vazquez on Monday.
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