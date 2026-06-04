Cesar Salazar headshot

Cesar Salazar News: DFA'd by Astros

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

The Astros designated Salazar for assignment Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Salazar has gone just 1-for-18 in the majors while receiving limited opportunities, so the Astros will cast him off the active roster and replace him with Collin Price, who was selected from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move. Salazar, 30, doesn't have options remaining and carries just a .512 OPS in his big-league career, making him likely to pass through waivers unclaimed.

Cesar Salazar
Houston Astros
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