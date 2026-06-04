Cesar Salazar News: DFA'd by Astros
The Astros designated Salazar for assignment Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Salazar has gone just 1-for-18 in the majors while receiving limited opportunities, so the Astros will cast him off the active roster and replace him with Collin Price, who was selected from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move. Salazar, 30, doesn't have options remaining and carries just a .512 OPS in his big-league career, making him likely to pass through waivers unclaimed.
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