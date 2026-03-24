Cesar Salazar News: Fails to make Opening Day roster

Salazar did not make the Astros' Opening Day roster, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

He's out of minor-league options, so Salazar will have to be exposed to waivers first if the Astros intend to send him to Triple-A Sugar Land. The 30-year-old has seen spot duty with Houston the past three years, slashing .232/.318/.268 in 67 plate appearances.