Cesar Salazar News: Fails to make Opening Day roster
Salazar did not make the Astros' Opening Day roster, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
He's out of minor-league options, so Salazar will have to be exposed to waivers first if the Astros intend to send him to Triple-A Sugar Land. The 30-year-old has seen spot duty with Houston the past three years, slashing .232/.318/.268 in 67 plate appearances.
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