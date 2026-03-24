Cesar Salazar headshot

Cesar Salazar News: Fails to make Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Salazar did not make the Astros' Opening Day roster, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

He's out of minor-league options, so Salazar will have to be exposed to waivers first if the Astros intend to send him to Triple-A Sugar Land. The 30-year-old has seen spot duty with Houston the past three years, slashing .232/.318/.268 in 67 plate appearances.

Cesar Salazar
Houston Astros
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