Cesar Salazar News: Receives outright assignment
Salazar cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Salazar was designated for assignment Wednesday, but the 30-year-old catcher will remain within the Astros' organization. He'll be Houston's top minor-league catcher, and could be called upon if Yainer Diaz or Christian Vazquez sustains an injury.
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