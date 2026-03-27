Cesar Salazar headshot

Cesar Salazar News: Receives outright assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Salazar cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Salazar was designated for assignment Wednesday, but the 30-year-old catcher will remain within the Astros' organization. He'll be Houston's top minor-league catcher, and could be called upon if Yainer Diaz or Christian Vazquez sustains an injury.

Cesar Salazar
Houston Astros
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