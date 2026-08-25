Chad Dallas News: Back in majors
The Blue Jays recalled Dallas from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.
It's already Dallas' fifth promotion to the big leagues this season, though each stint has lasted less than a week so far. The right-hander has made three appearances for Toronto and given up seven earned runs with a 6:6 K:BB over 7.2 innings.
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