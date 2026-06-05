Chad Dallas News: Heads back to Triple-A
The Blue Jays optioned Dallas to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.
With Toronto's acquisition of Simeon Woods Richardson from the Twins earlier this week, Dallas loses his spot on the 26-man roster after he picked up the win in relief during his major-league debut Thursday against Atlanta. Dallas yielded just one run on two hits and two walks with two strikeouts across 3.2 innings. He's operated mainly as a starter with Buffalo this season.
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