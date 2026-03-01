Chad Dallas News: Healthy for spring
Dallas (elbow) made his Grapefruit League debut in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Mets, striking out four batters over 1.2 perfect innings of relief.
Dallas spent the entire 2025 season on Triple-A Buffalo's 60-day injured list while recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in September 2024. The right-hander seems to have entered spring training without any restrictions and came through with a dominant relief outing in his debut. Despite the strong showing Monday, Dallas is likely to spend most of the 2026 campaign in the Buffalo bullpen.
