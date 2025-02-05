Chad Kuhl News: Lands in Atlanta

Kuhl signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Wednesday, Aram Leighton of JustBaseball.com reports.

Kuhl finished 2024 with a 5.06 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 53.1 innings over 31 appearances with the White Sox, and his numbers in Triple-A weren't much better (4.34 ERA, 1.50 WHIP). He's likely to spend less time in the majors this season now that he's on an Atlanta pitching staff that boasts far more talent than Chicago's, though he could still make a few appearances as a long reliever throughout the season.