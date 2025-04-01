Fantasy Baseball
Chad Patrick News: Another start on tap this weekend

Published on April 1, 2025

Patrick is listed as the Brewers' probable pitcher for Sunday's game versus the Reds, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Patrick is set to make his first major-league start Tuesday against the Royals. It's possible the Brewers change their mind if things go particularly poorly Tuesday, but for now Patrick is lined up for another start this weekend. It's possible Patrick will be needed for additional starts after that, although Jose Quintana is likely to be ready to join the rotation next week.

Chad Patrick
Milwaukee Brewers
