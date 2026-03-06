Chad Patrick News: Confirmed to be part of rotation

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Friday that Patrick will be in the rotation, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Milwaukee has a plethora of starting pitching options, but Patrick is a lock to open the season in the rotation. The 27-year-old is coming off a strong 2025 season, where he posted a 3.53 ERA, a 1.28 WHIP and a 127:40 K:BB across 119.2 innings. Murphy also confirmed Jacob Misiorowski will have a spot in the rotation, but the rest is up in the air at this point. With Brandon Woodruff (lat) and Quinn Priester (wrist) not guaranteed to be ready for Opening Day, Patrick may even have a shot at being the Brewers' Opening Day starter.