Chad Patrick News: Confirmed to be part of rotation
Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Friday that Patrick will be in the rotation, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Milwaukee has a plethora of starting pitching options, but Patrick is a lock to open the season in the rotation. The 27-year-old is coming off a strong 2025 season, where he posted a 3.53 ERA, a 1.28 WHIP and a 127:40 K:BB across 119.2 innings. Murphy also confirmed Jacob Misiorowski will have a spot in the rotation, but the rest is up in the air at this point. With Brandon Woodruff (lat) and Quinn Priester (wrist) not guaranteed to be ready for Opening Day, Patrick may even have a shot at being the Brewers' Opening Day starter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chad Patrick See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL CentralYesterday
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club8 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues37 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions51 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues113 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chad Patrick See More