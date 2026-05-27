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Chad Patrick News: Drawing start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 7:42am

Patrick is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Cardinals in Milwaukee, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Patrick will be making his sixth start of the season but his first since May 4, with each of his last five appearances having come out of the bullpen. He's thrived in the new role, collecting two holds and two saves while striking out nine and allowing just four baserunners over 9.2 scoreless frames. Though he likely won't be counted on to handle a typical starter's workload Wednesday, Patrick should still be able to provide the Brewers with a decent amount of length to begin the game after having completed four- and three-inning outings since shifting to relief. Patrick's move back to the rotation is unlikely to be a long-term arrangement; Quinn Priester (shoulder) is being targeted for around 80-to-85 pitches in a rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Nashville and could be ready to come off the injured list the next time the Brewers are in need of a fifth starter.

Chad Patrick
Milwaukee Brewers
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