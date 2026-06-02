Chad Patrick News: Earns win in relief

Patrick (3-2) was credited with the win in Monday's 16-2 victory over the Giants after striking out one batter in a perfect inning of relief.

Because starter Shane Drohan worked only four innings rather than five, Patrick ended up picking up the win for the Brewers, despite having already been staked to an 8-2 lead when he entered the game in the top of the fifth. Patrick had made a four-inning start for the Brewers in his previous appearance last Wednesday against the Cardinals, but the right-hander looks like he'll end up remaining part of the bullpen mix for now. Patrick tossed just 15 pitches Monday, so he should still be available to cover multiple innings (if needed) in either of the final two contests of the Brewers' series with the Giants on Wednesday and Thursday. Coleman Crow and Brandon Sproat are tentatively lined up to start those games, but neither pitcher has reached six innings in an appearance since mid-April.