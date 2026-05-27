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Chad Patrick News: Effective in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Patrick didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Cardinals, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander got tagged for his first run since May 4 on a fourth-inning triple by rookie Bryan Torres, and that would have been enough to stick Patrick with the loss had the Brewers' offense not spoiled a no-hit bid by Dustin May in the eighth inning and eventually scored twice in the frame. Patrick was lifted after 61 pitches (44 strikes), his biggest workload since that May 4 outing, and it's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the rotation or return to a versatile fireman role in the bullpen. He's been effective no matter how he's been deployed, posting a 2.60 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 33:18 K:BB through 45 innings over 13 appearances (six starts) with two wins, two saves and two holds.

Chad Patrick
Milwaukee Brewers
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