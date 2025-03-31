Chad Patrick News: First MLB start coming Tuesday

Patrick will make his first major-league start Tuesday against the Royals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers' rotation depth is being tested early on in the season. One day after Elvin Rodriguez made his first big-league start since 2022, Milwaukee will turn to Patrick, who allowed two runs in an inning of relief Saturday versus the Yankees in his major-league debut. Patrick won the Triple-A pitching Triple Crown in 2024, leading both the International League and Pacific Coast League in wins (14), ERA (2.90) and strikeouts (145) over 136.1 innings with Nashville.