Chad Patrick News: First MLB start Tuesday
Patrick will make his first major-league start Tuesday against the Royals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The Brewers' rotation depth is really being tested early on in the season. One day after Elvin Rodriguez made his first big-league start since 2022, Milwaukee will turn to Patrick, who allowed two runs in an inning of relief work Saturday versus the Yankees in his major-league debut.
