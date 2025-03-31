Fantasy Baseball
Chad Patrick

Chad Patrick News: First MLB start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Patrick will make his first major-league start Tuesday against the Royals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers' rotation depth is really being tested early on in the season. One day after Elvin Rodriguez made his first big-league start since 2022, Milwaukee will turn to Patrick, who allowed two runs in an inning of relief work Saturday versus the Yankees in his major-league debut.

Chad Patrick
Milwaukee Brewers

