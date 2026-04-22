Chad Patrick News: Following opener Wednesday
Patrick will be the Brewers' bulk reliever in Wednesday's contest in Detroit, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The Tigers are typically lefty-heavy at the top of their lineup against righties, so the Brewers will force some tough decisions by going with southpaw DL Hall as an opener before Patrick takes over. Patrick has made three starts and one extended relief outing so far this season, giving up a total of just two runs over 19 innings, albeit with an underwhelming 9:7 K:BB.
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