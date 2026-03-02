Chad Patrick News: Goes two in debut

Patrick allowed one earned run over 2.0 innings in Sunday's spring game against the Royals. He gave up two hits, struck out two batters and walked two.

Patrick was not particularly sharp in his spring debut, allowing four runners to reach base and throwing just 21 of his 41 pitches for strikes. Despite that, he remains firmly in the mix for a rotation spot, and he is a pitcher to keep an eye on after striking out 127 batters over 119.2 innings during the 2025 regular season and 11 more over 9.0 frames in the postseason.