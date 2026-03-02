Chad Patrick News: Goes two in debut
Patrick allowed one earned run over 2.0 innings in Sunday's spring game against the Royals. He gave up two hits, struck out two batters and walked two.
Patrick was not particularly sharp in his spring debut, allowing four runners to reach base and throwing just 21 of his 41 pitches for strikes. Despite that, he remains firmly in the mix for a rotation spot, and he is a pitcher to keep an eye on after striking out 127 batters over 119.2 innings during the 2025 regular season and 11 more over 9.0 frames in the postseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chad Patrick See More
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club4 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues33 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions47 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues109 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues137 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chad Patrick See More