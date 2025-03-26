Fantasy Baseball
Chad Patrick News: Included on Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Patrick will be on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Patrick was optioned to Triple-A Nashville back in early March, but he is now needed on the big-league roster as the Brewers dealing with pitching injuries and Jose Quintana continues to get ramped up. It's possible Patrick will be needed to make a start or two early on in the season.

Chad Patrick
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
