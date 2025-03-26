Chad Patrick News: Included on Opening Day roster
Patrick will be on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Patrick was optioned to Triple-A Nashville back in early March, but he is now needed on the big-league roster as the Brewers dealing with pitching injuries and Jose Quintana continues to get ramped up. It's possible Patrick will be needed to make a start or two early on in the season.
