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Chad Patrick News: Lasts 3.1 frames in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Patrick (2-2) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks over 3.1 innings against the Cardinals. He struck out four.

Patrick didn't provide much length in Monday's loss, as he was chased after Ivan Herrera's three-RBI double with one out in the fourth inning. The right-hander's 3.45 ERA across 31.1 innings is solid, but a 1.44 WHIP and 20:16 K:BB highlight areas for improvement, particularly in limiting free passes and generating more whiffs. Patrick will look to get back in the win column next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Yankees.

Chad Patrick
Milwaukee Brewers
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