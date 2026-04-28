Chad Patrick headshot

Chad Patrick News: Limits Diamondbacks on Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 8:54am

Patrick (2-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on one hit and five walks while striking out five over five innings.

Patrick was excellent early, keeping Arizona hitless through four innings before running into trouble in the fifth. The right-hander opened the frame by issuing three straight walks to load the bases, then surrendered his only hit of the night -- a two-run single by James McCann. Patrick has been a steady presence for Milwaukee this season, allowing two or fewer runs in five of his six appearances while posting a 2.57 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 16:13 K:BB across 28 innings. He's slated to face Washington in his next outing.

Chad Patrick
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chad Patrick See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chad Patrick See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Dan Marcus
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago