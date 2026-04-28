Chad Patrick News: Limits Diamondbacks Tuesday
Patrick (2-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on one hit and five walks while striking out five over five innings.
Patrick was excellent early, keeping Arizona hitless through four innings before running into trouble in the fifth. The right-hander opened the frame by issuing three straight walks to load the bases, then surrendered his only hit of the night -- a two-run single by James McCann. Patrick has been a steady presence for Milwaukee this season, allowing two or fewer runs in five of his six appearances while posting a 2.57 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 16:13 K:BB across 28 innings. He's slated to face Washington in his next outing.
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