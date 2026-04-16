Chad Patrick News: Longest outing of season
Patrick didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Blue Jays, tossing 6.2 innings of one-run ball while allowing three hits and two walks. He struck out two.
The 9:7 K:BB is a bit concerning for Patrick, as the inability to record strikeouts and the failure to pitch deep into games have limited his upside considerably despite holding a 0.95 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP through his first four starts. Patrick pitched past the sixth inning for the first time this season, and he'll look to build on this performance in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for next week at home against the Tigers.
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