Chad Patrick News: Not starting Wednesday
Patrick is slated to make his next start Friday against the Nationals at American Family Field, Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 Milwaukee reports.
After Patrick last pitched Saturday in Kansas City in Game 1 of a doubleheader, Milwaukee had previously been listing the right-hander as its starter for Wednesday's series finale in Boston. However, rather than having Patrick pitch on three days' rest against the Red Sox, the Brewers will turn to the newly recalled Shane Drohan to start Wednesday in his MLB debut. Through two outings on the season, Patrick has gone 1-0 while striking out seven and allowing one earned run on nine hits and four walks across 9.1 innings.
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