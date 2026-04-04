Chad Patrick News: Quiets Royals in first win
Patrick (1-0) notched the win Saturday against the Royals, allowing no runs on four hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out four.
Patrick's control wasn't the sharpest Saturday, but he managed to keep Kansas City pretty quiet in the hit column. Although two of the hits allowed went for extra bases, the right-hander was able to leave both of those runners stranded to continue a strong start to his campaign in terms of run prevention. Patrick has surrendered a lone run across his first 9.1 innings, though his 7:4 K:BB isn't nearly as impressive. Even so, he should continue to carry streaming appeal in his next scheduled start versus the Nationals.
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