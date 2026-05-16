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Chad Patrick News: Records four-inning save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Patrick notched a save against the Twins on Sunday, striking out three batters and allowing one hit over four scoreless innings.

Patrick entered in the sixth inning after Logan Henderson allowed one run over five frames as the starter. Patrick retired nine of the 10 batters he faced over the next three frames, so manager Pat Murphy elected to keep the right-hander in the game for the ninth -- a move that may have been influenced by Abner Uribe working three of the previous four days and Trevor Megill pitching Friday. That proved to be a good decision, as Patrick retired the side in order to close out the contest. The save was the first of his career in just his ninth relief appearance across 37 total MLB outings. Patrick has worked out of the bullpen in each of his past three appearances and has fared very well in that role, yielding just three hits and one walk while striking out nine batters over eight scoreless innings.

Chad Patrick
Milwaukee Brewers
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