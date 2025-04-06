Chad Patrick News: Secures first career win

Patrick (1-0) earned the win after tossing 5.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out four in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Reds.

Patrick got over the hump for his first career major-league win after throwing 4.2 scoreless innings Tuesday against the Royals. The right-hander was nearly spotless Sunday, with the only blemish on his line coming on a solo homer from Spencer Steer in the top of the fifth inning. Patrick has now allowed just one run over 10 innings in two turns in Milwaukee's rotation, and he's tentatively set to return to the mound Saturday on the road against the Diamondbacks.