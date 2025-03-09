Chad Patrick News: Sent to minors

The Brewers optioned Patrick to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

After Milwaukee acquired him from Oakland in November 2023, Patrick delivered a breakout 2024 campaign in the minors, finishing with a 2.90 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 145:39 K:BB in 136.1 innings with Nashville. His efforts earned him a spot on the Brewers' 40-man roster over the winter, but the 26-year-old righty never gained much traction in his bid for a spot in Milwaukee's Opening Day rotation. He'll head back to Nashville to begin the upcoming season and will likely need an injury or two to hit the Milwaukee rotation before he gets the chance to make his MLB debut.