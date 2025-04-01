Chad Patrick News: Serviceable results in start
Patrick didn't factor into the decision after throwing 4.2 scoreless innings on three hits and three walks Tuesday against the Royals. He struck out five.
The right-hander was one out away from qualifying for a potential win in the fifth inning, but he was pulled after intentionally walking Bobby Witt to set up southpaw Jared Koenig to face the lefty-hitting Michael Massey. The Brewers have several members of the starting rotation on the injured list for the time being, which should keep Patrick in the rotation perhaps for a few more turns. Patrick is tentatively listed as the Milwaukee's probable pitcher for Sunday's game against the Reds.
